Bigg Boss Ultimate First Promo Featuring Kamal Haasan Out, Show To Commence On January 30

A day after announcing Bigg Boss Ultimate, the makers of the show have now released the first promo of the OTT version. The 1-minute-17-second footage featuring Kamal Haasan looks intriguing as he talks about the show's drama quotient. He also gives a glimpse of the preparations going on to welcome the 'melodramatic' former contestants, as the video shows the team setting up fire extinguishers in the kitchen and raising the brand new madhouse's walls.

Towards the end of the video, Kamal asks Bigg Boss if he is ready to kick start the OTT version hinting that he will have to bear a lot of pain in the days to come. He also gives a free tip on gargling, to which Bigg Boss replies, 'Ok, Kamal Sir'. Reportedly, the actor shot for the promo last week.

Interestingly, as he talks about the ex-contestants, an audio clip, apparently of Vanitha Vijaykumar from season 3 is played, which now hints at her inclusion in the show. On the other hand, there are also speculations about the inclusion of popular ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil including Julie, Oviya, Balaji Murugadoss, Abhirami, Anitha Sampath, Shariq and Suresh Chakravarthy.

Check out the promo here!

Raju Jeyamohan's Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Will Shock You!

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Grand Finale Highlights: Raju Jeyamohan Lifts The Trophy

The show will premiere on January 30 and will progress without any cuts, displaying all the real happenings inside the madhouse. Bigg Boss Ultimate was announced on the stage of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil grand finale. The logo of the brand new edition was unveiled by Sivakartikeyan, the leading man of Kamal's next movie production. Unlike Bigg Boss Tamil's earlier versions where only a one-hour episode was aired on a daily basis, Bigg Boss Ultimate will stream 24*7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil for six years now.