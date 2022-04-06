Bigg Boss Ultimate Grand Finale: Date, OTT Timing, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details

With just a few more days to go for the finale, the makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. Though the Tamil reality show started on a slow note, it gradually piqued the interest of BB followers, thanks to the high voltage drama and brawls that unfolded each day between contestants.

As of now, 6 contestants including Balaji Murugadoss, Julie, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Ramya Pandian, Niroop Nandakumar and Thamarai Selvi are vying for the coveted trophy. Interestingly, Ramya is the only wild card contestant of the season to enter the list of top finalists. Well, the winner will be chosen based on audience votes and if the latest trend is to go by, Balaji might lift the coveted trophy this time. In descending order, following him are Niroop, Thamarai, Julie, Ramya and Abhirami. Notably, the six contestants will be exiting the house after a long stay of 71 days inside. On a related note, one of the strongest contestants of the season Suruthi recently walked out of the show with Rs 15 Lakh.

Well, as we talk about the finale of Bigg Boss Ultimate, take a look at the streaming and guest details of the upcoming event.

Date And Time

The finale of Bigg Boss Ultimate will stream on April 10 (Sunday) from 6 pm (IST) in the evening.

Where To Watch?

The finale episode of the show hosted by Silambarasan will stream on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Who Are The Special Guests?

Well, most probably no special guests will be appearing in the finale episode of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Having said that, the inclusion of celebs for promotional activities in the final stage cannot be ruled out. The appearance of former winners and contestants of the extended editions can also be expected. The former contestants of the OTT edition will also be coming together for the show's finale.