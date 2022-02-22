Bigg Boss Ultimate New Host: Silambarasan To Step Into Kamal Haasan's Shoes

Yes, you read that right! If latest grapevine is anything to go by, Silambarasan will replace Kamal Haasan to host Bigg Boss Ultimate. Reportedly, the brand new promo introducing him as the new host will be out on Wednesday (February 23). Though rumours were rife about Ramya Krishnan and Sharath Kumar stepping into the shoes of Ulaganayagan, looks like the makers have finally locked the Maanaadu actor as the new host of the show's digital version. Well, fans and followers of the actor are highly amazed by the latest buzz on the internet and are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the latest development.

Let us tell you that earlier there were reports that Simbu would host the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, however, it turned out to be a mere rumour. Notably, his inclusion was also expected when Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19, however, actress Ramya Krishnan was seen taking up the duties of the host. Well, with the buzz about Simbu's mass entry going viral on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Vikram: Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi's Fight Sequence Shot In 15 Days

Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: Here's How To Vote For Abhirami, Suruthi And Others

Last Sunday, Kamal Haasan announced that he was quitting the show to resume the shooting of his upcoming film Vikram. Citing date clash as the reason for his exit, the star stressed that he is opting out only for the current season. His statement on Twitter read, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lockdown and restrictions imposed, has unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss." (sic)