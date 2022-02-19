Bigg Boss Ultimate: Shariq & Abhinay Are Evicted; Kamal Haasan Bids Goodbye

Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
had
an
eventful
episode
tonight
(February
19,
Saturday)
with
the
double-elimination
and
host
Kamal
Haasan's
unexpected
announcement.
Shariq
Khan
and
Abhinay,
the
two
popular
contestants
are
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
house.
Kamal
Haasan,
on
the
other
hand,
hosted
his
last
episode
tonight
and
bid
goodbye
to
the
show,
to
the
much
shock
of
audiences.
As
per
the
sources
close
to
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate,
Shariq
and
Abhinay
are
the
two
contestants
who
received
the
least
number
of
votes,
among
the
housemates
who
were
nominated
last
week.
The
rumours
regarding
Shariq's
eviction
have
been
doing
rounds
for
the
past
few
days.
However,
it
was
Abhinay's
elimination
from
the
show
that
surprised
the
audiences.
The
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
episode
of
Saturday
had
begun
on
an
unexpected
note
after
host
Kamal
Haasan
announced
that
this
will
be
his
final
Bigg
Boss
episode.
It
has
been
confirmed
that
the
veteran
actor
has
finally
quit
the
popular
show,
after
being
a
part
of
it
for
the
first
five
seasons
on
television,
and
the
first
season
on
OTT.
Kamal
Haasan
decided
to
exit
from
the
show
to
focus
on
his
film
and
political
careers.