Bigg Boss Ultimate: Shariq & Abhinay Are Evicted; Kamal Haasan Bids Goodbye

Bigg Boss Ultimate had an eventful episode tonight (February 19, Saturday) with the double-elimination and host Kamal Haasan's unexpected announcement. Shariq Khan and Abhinay, the two popular contestants are evicted from Bigg Boss Ultimate house. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, hosted his last episode tonight and bid goodbye to the show, to the much shock of audiences.

As per the sources close to Bigg Boss Ultimate, Shariq and Abhinay are the two contestants who received the least number of votes, among the housemates who were nominated last week. The rumours regarding Shariq's eviction have been doing rounds for the past few days. However, it was Abhinay's elimination from the show that surprised the audiences.

The Bigg Boss Ultimate episode of Saturday had begun on an unexpected note after host Kamal Haasan announced that this will be his final Bigg Boss episode. It has been confirmed that the veteran actor has finally quit the popular show, after being a part of it for the first five seasons on television, and the first season on OTT. Kamal Haasan decided to exit from the show to focus on his film and political careers.