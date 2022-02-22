Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Abhirami, Suruthi And Others

The fourth week nomination process of Bigg Boss Ultimate took place on Monday (February 21). Surprisingly, apart from the captain and the trending contestant, all the other housemates were nominated this week. Eight contestants have been nominated this time including Abhirami Venkatachalam, Suruthi Periyasamy, Thadi Balaji, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Anitha Sampath and Snehan. In the process, each contestant was required to walk into the confession room and nominate any three housemates citing reasons for the same.

In the fourth week nomination process, most of them voted for Abhirami stating that she is playing a safe game. Notably, this is her first time in the nominations. She received 6 votes in total. On the other hand, Vanitha, Thadi Balaji and Suruthi got 5 votes each from the housemates. Thamarai Selvi, the new captain of the house and Balaji Murugadoss, the trending contestant of the week, were exempted from getting nominated this week.

On a related note, ten contestants remain in the house. Last week, Abhinay Vaddi and Shariq Khan were eliminated from the show. Also, Kamal Haasan, who had hosted the previous five seasons (main) of the show and the digital version, on Sunday announced his decision to call it quits citing his other work commitments.

Well for now, take a look at the fourth week's nominations and voting process to save your favourite contestant.

Who Voted Whom?

Vanitha: Niroop, Abhirami, Suruthi

Snehan: Anitha, Suruthi, Abhirami

Thadi Balaji: Suruthi, Niroop, Abhirami

Suruthi: Abhirami, Thadi Balaji, Julie

Abhirami: Vanitha, Thadi Balaji, Snehan

Niroop: Julie, Abhirami, Vanitha

Julie: Suruthi, Thadi Balaji, Vanitha

Anitha: Thadi Balaji, Vanitha, Abhirami

Bala: Thadi Balaji, Snehan, Vanitha

Thamarai: Anitha, Suruthi, Niroop

Fourth Week Nominated Contestants

Abhirami

Suruthi

Balaji

Vanitha

Niroop

Julie

Snehan

Anitha

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight