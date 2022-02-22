    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: Here's How To Vote For Abhirami, Suruthi And Others

      By
      |

      The fourth week nomination process of Bigg Boss Ultimate took place on Monday (February 21). Surprisingly, apart from the captain and the trending contestant, all the other housemates were nominated this week. Eight contestants have been nominated this time including Abhirami Venkatachalam, Suruthi Periyasamy, Thadi Balaji, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Anitha Sampath and Snehan. In the process, each contestant was required to walk into the confession room and nominate any three housemates citing reasons for the same.

      Bigg Boss Ultimate

      In the fourth week nomination process, most of them voted for Abhirami stating that she is playing a safe game. Notably, this is her first time in the nominations. She received 6 votes in total. On the other hand, Vanitha, Thadi Balaji and Suruthi got 5 votes each from the housemates. Thamarai Selvi, the new captain of the house and Balaji Murugadoss, the trending contestant of the week, were exempted from getting nominated this week.

      On a related note, ten contestants remain in the house. Last week, Abhinay Vaddi and Shariq Khan were eliminated from the show. Also, Kamal Haasan, who had hosted the previous five seasons (main) of the show and the digital version, on Sunday announced his decision to call it quits citing his other work commitments.

      Well for now, take a look at the fourth week's nominations and voting process to save your favourite contestant.

      Who Voted Whom?

      Vanitha: Niroop, Abhirami, Suruthi
      Snehan: Anitha, Suruthi, Abhirami
      Thadi Balaji: Suruthi, Niroop, Abhirami
      Suruthi: Abhirami, Thadi Balaji, Julie
      Abhirami: Vanitha, Thadi Balaji, Snehan
      Niroop: Julie, Abhirami, Vanitha
      Julie: Suruthi, Thadi Balaji, Vanitha
      Anitha: Thadi Balaji, Vanitha, Abhirami
      Bala: Thadi Balaji, Snehan, Vanitha
      Thamarai: Anitha, Suruthi, Niroop

      Fourth Week Nominated Contestants

      Abhirami
      Suruthi
      Balaji
      Vanitha
      Niroop
      Julie
      Snehan
      Anitha

      Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants

      • Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.
      • Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.
      • Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:40 [IST]
      X