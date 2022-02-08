Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: How To Vote For Balaji Murugadoss, Julie And Other Nominated Contestants?

The second week nomination process of Bigg Boss Ultimate took place on Monday (February 7). As many as 6 contestants have been nominated this time. The second week nominated contestants including Suja Varunee, Julie, Abhinay, Thadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss (Bala) and Thamarai Selvi will be facing the elimination process in the Sunday episode of the show when host Kamal Haasan joins the 13 contenders.

Well, on Monday, Bigg Boss announced the season's first open nomination.

The contestants were asked to nominate any two housemates from the lot citing reasons for the same. While nominating the contestants were required to draw a cross on the faces of their respective nominees. Julie, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil's first season, received the highest votes (7). Many claimed that the actress was playing a safe game. A few also opined that she was trying to win the hearts of the audience by covering up her real personality so as to redeem herself.

Snehan, the current captain of the house and Vanitha Vijaykumar, the trending player of the week were excused from the process.

Second Week Nominated Contestants

Suja

Julie

Abhinay

Thadi Balaji

Bala

Thamarai

Who Nominated Whom In The Second Week Nomination?

Balaji Murugadoss: Julie, Suruthi

Abhinay: Niroop, Julie

Suja: Thadi Balaji, Julie

Thadi Balaji: Abhinay, Julie

Thamarai: Thadi Balaji, Suja

Abhirami: Julie, Suja

Julie: Bala, Shariq

Suruthi: Thamarai, Bala

Shariq: Suja, Abhinay

Abhinay: Niroop, Suja

Anitha: Suja, Julie

Vanitha: Julie, Suja

Snehan: Thamarai, Anitha

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.