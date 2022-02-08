Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: How To Vote For Balaji Murugadoss, Julie And Other Nominated Contestants?
The
second
week
nomination
process
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate
took
place
on
Monday
(February
7).
As
many
as
6
contestants
have
been
nominated
this
time.
The
second
week
nominated
contestants
including
Suja
Varunee,
Julie,
Abhinay,
Thadi
Balaji,
Balaji
Murugadoss
(Bala)
and
Thamarai
Selvi
will
be
facing
the
elimination
process
in
the
Sunday
episode
of
the
show
when
host
Kamal
Haasan
joins
the
13
contenders.
Well, on Monday, Bigg Boss announced the season's first open nomination.
The contestants were asked to nominate any two housemates from the lot citing reasons for the same. While nominating the contestants were required to draw a cross on the faces of their respective nominees. Julie, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil's first season, received the highest votes (7). Many claimed that the actress was playing a safe game. A few also opined that she was trying to win the hearts of the audience by covering up her real personality so as to redeem herself.
Snehan, the current captain of the house and Vanitha Vijaykumar, the trending player of the week were excused from the process.
Second Week Nominated Contestants
Suja
Julie
Abhinay
Thadi Balaji
Bala
Thamarai
Who Nominated Whom In The Second Week Nomination?
Balaji
Murugadoss:
Julie,
Suruthi
Abhinay: Niroop, Julie
Suja: Thadi Balaji, Julie
Thadi Balaji: Abhinay, Julie
Thamarai: Thadi Balaji, Suja
Abhirami: Julie, Suja
Julie: Bala, Shariq
Suruthi: Thamarai, Bala
Shariq: Suja, Abhinay
Abhinay: Niroop, Suja
Anitha: Suja, Julie
Vanitha: Julie, Suja
Snehan: Thamarai, Anitha
Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants
•
Install
the
Hotstar
App
on
your
mobile
phones
(Available
in
Android
and
iOS).
• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.
• Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.
• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.