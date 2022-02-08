    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: How To Vote For Balaji Murugadoss, Julie And Other Nominated Contestants?

      The second week nomination process of Bigg Boss Ultimate took place on Monday (February 7). As many as 6 contestants have been nominated this time. The second week nominated contestants including Suja Varunee, Julie, Abhinay, Thadi Balaji, Balaji Murugadoss (Bala) and Thamarai Selvi will be facing the elimination process in the Sunday episode of the show when host Kamal Haasan joins the 13 contenders.
      Well, on Monday, Bigg Boss announced the season's first open nomination.

      The contestants were asked to nominate any two housemates from the lot citing reasons for the same. While nominating the contestants were required to draw a cross on the faces of their respective nominees. Julie, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil's first season, received the highest votes (7). Many claimed that the actress was playing a safe game. A few also opined that she was trying to win the hearts of the audience by covering up her real personality so as to redeem herself.

      Snehan, the current captain of the house and Vanitha Vijaykumar, the trending player of the week were excused from the process.

      Second Week Nominated Contestants

      Suja
      Julie
      Abhinay
      Thadi Balaji
      Bala
      Thamarai

      Who Nominated Whom In The Second Week Nomination?

      Balaji Murugadoss: Julie, Suruthi
      Abhinay: Niroop, Julie
      Suja: Thadi Balaji, Julie
      Thadi Balaji: Abhinay, Julie
      Thamarai: Thadi Balaji, Suja
      Abhirami: Julie, Suja
      Julie: Bala, Shariq
      Suruthi: Thamarai, Bala
      Shariq: Suja, Abhinay
      Abhinay: Niroop, Suja
      Anitha: Suja, Julie
      Vanitha: Julie, Suja
      Snehan: Thamarai, Anitha

      Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants

      • Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.
      • Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.
      • Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 11:14 [IST]
