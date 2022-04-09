Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Results: Balaji Murugadoss Is Leading In The Final Race!

After going through a roller coaster ride of incessant challenges and tasks, one among the 4 finalists will bag the highly coveted trophy of Bigg Boss Ultimate. With contestants including Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai Selvi, and Ramya Pandian remaining inside the house, several speculations are doing the rounds on social media about the probable winner of the OTT edition.

Ahead of the finale, a voting list has gone viral on social media, according to which Balaji Murugadoss has garnered a majority of votes in the final week, and if that is the case, he might even bag the winner's trophy on the big stage. The fans and followers of the young actor have indeed been a major source of support for him who are now hoping that he wins as the true-blue king of Bigg Boss Ultimate. He was previously a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Balaji is followed by Niroop, Ramya and Thamarai, who are now on the second, third and fourth spots respectively on the list. Notably, Niroop and Tamarai were the former contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, while Ramya was a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

For the unversed, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Julie recently got evicted from the house, a day before entering the finale stage. Before them, Suruthi walked out of the show with Rs 15 Lakh.

On a related note, the finale of Bigg Boss Ultimate will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on April 10 (Sunday) from 6 pm (IST) in the evening. According to reports, Hansika Motwani will be gracing the finale stage along with other guests and former contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil including Samyuktha, Amir and Yashika.