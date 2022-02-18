Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Results: Shariq To Get Evicted This Week?
The third week elimination process of Bigg Boss Ultimate is just around the corner. As many as 8 contestants have been nominated this week, and one among them will be bidding goodbye to the show on Sunday (February 20). The nominated contestants are Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Shariq Khan, Abhinay Vaddi, Anitha Sampath, Thamarai Selvi and Snehan. Given that the list has some really strong contestants, the Sunday eviction episode is going to be a gripping one.
Well,
ahead
of
the
episode,
rumours
are
doing
the
rounds
about
the
next
elimination.
If
the
ongoing
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Shariq
has
high
chances
of
becoming
the
third
evicted
contestant
of
Bigg
Boss
Ultimate.
Reportedly,
he
has
received
lesser
number
of
votes
this
week.
Though
the
reason
behind
his
lesser
vote
count
is
not
known,
seems
like
the
audiences
were
not
happy
with
his
performance
in
the
third
week
college
task.
Shariq was the first captain of the house and was known for his diplomatic stand. His performances were up to the mark, however, he garnered attention for his clash with Vanitha Vijaykumar and previously evicted contestant Suja Varunee.
Notably, so far, Abhinay Vaddi was at the bottom of the voting results, but, seems like he somehow managed to climb up the ladder, maybe owing to his performance in the previous task, which might have also overshadowed Shariq's stints.
Following Shariq in the list is Anitha Sampath and Snehan. Balaji Murugadoss, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has received the highest votes this week and he is followed by Thamarai, Julie, Niroop and Abhinay.
On a related note, Vanitha Vijaykumar is the third week captain of the house. As of now, 12 contestants remain inside the house. Previously, Suresh Chakravarthy and Suja Varunee were evicted from the Kamal Haasan show.