Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Results: Thadi Balaji And Snehan To Get Evicted This Week?

The Bigg Boss Ultimate house is going through the village task 'Periya Kudumbavum Panchayathum', and it has indeed kept the audiences hooked. The task has paved way for several high voltage dramas and altercations among the contestants. Apart from the wild card contestants Suresh Chakravarthy and Sathish, the housemates have been divided into two groups, and each of them is required to acquire maximum assets owned by the old lady of the house. Suresh appears as the old lady and much tension has been going on in the house since the task's inception.

Well, outside the house, though fans have been discussing the task in full swing, what has also caught their attention is the next elimination process. Yes, you read that right! 7 contestants namely Thamarai Selvi, Julie, Anitha Sampath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Suruthi Periyasamy, Snehan and Thadi Balaji have been nominated this week. If latest reports are anything to go by, Balaji and Snehan might walk through the exit door this week.

Though it is not known if a double eviction would take place in the upcoming weekend, analysts have already confirmed Thadi Balaji's exit. In fact, his exit was predicted last week, however, the eviction didn't take place owing to the sudden walk-out of Vanitha Vijaykumar. Also, as it was Simbu's first episode as the host of the show, makers had to let go of the process.

Well, if reports are to be believed, Thadi Balaji has received the least votes. He is followed by Snehan, Suruthi and Abhirami. On the flip side, Thamarai Selvi is on the top spot with maximum votes and is followed by Julie and Anitha. Apart from the wild card contestants, Balaji and Niroop are also safe from the eviction process this week.

Who do you think will get evicted this week? Tell us in the comment section below.