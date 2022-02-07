Bigg Boss Ultimate Week 2 Nominations: Abhinay Vaddi, Suja Varunee And Julie Become Targets

Actor-turned-entrepreneur Suresh Chakravarthy became the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss Ultimate. His elimination was announced by host Kamal Haasan on Sunday (February 6). Well now, after his exit, the remaining 13 contestants will face the second nomination process of the season on Monday.

A promo of the same has already been dropped by the makers and looks like Abhinay Vaddi, Suja Varunee and Julie will become targets for the second week. In the 30-second promo released on Monday (February 7), Bigg Boss can be heard announcing the season's first open nomination, which left many shocked. During the process, Niroop Nandakumar, Shariq and Thadi Balaji are seen nominating Abhinay. Nominating the actor, Niroop says that he has not seen him do much for the show. Abhirami Venkatachalam, Thamarai Selvi and Shariq, on the other hand, nominate Suja. Shariq shares that he feels Suja is being extra in the show.

Balaji Murugadoss, Thadi Balaji and Vanitha Vijaykumar nominated Julie. She was nominated by Vanitha for playing a safe game. Well, with the promo going viral on social media, looks like the names of a few strong contestants might end up in the nomination list.

Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: Suresh Chakravarthy Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Fame Akshara Reddy Questioned In Gold Smuggling Case: Reports

On a related note, Suresh was chosen the captain of the house last week after he won the captaincy task against Balaji Murugadoss. Before exiting the house, he handed over the responsibility to Snehan Sivaselvam and therefore, the lyricist will be exempted from the nomination process this week.

Currently, the house has 13 contestants including Abhinay, Abhirami, Anitha Sampath, Balaji Murugadoss, Thadi Balaji, Julie, Niroop, Shariq, Snehan, Suja, Suruthi, Thamarai and Vanitha. If reports are anything to go by, Bigg Boss Tamil (Season 1) fame Oviya might join the contestants in the upcoming week, however, there is no official confirmation regarding her inclusion in the show. Though she was expected to enter the house on day 1, she didn't reportedly due to health reasons.