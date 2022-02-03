Bigg Boss Ultimate Wild Card Entry: Oviya To Enter The House This Week?

Looks like it's finally happening! According to the latest reports, Oviya will soon enter the Bigg Boss Ultimate house. Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, reports suggest that she will be entering the madhouse this week. Earlier, she was expected to enter the house on day 1 along with the other 14 contestants, however, she gave it a miss owing to health reasons. Well, the latest grapevine suggests that she has recovered well and is now gearing up to make a massy entry in the house very soon.

On the other hand, rumour has it that the makers wanted her to enter as the first wild card contestant so that she could stir up the house, watching the happenings from outside for a few days.

It is also being said that her entry is inevitable considering the inclusion of her season mates Snehan, Julie and Suja Varunee, who were a part of the controversies involving Oviya. Well, going by the rumours about her inclusion in Bigg Boss Ultimate, looks like her entry is going to be grand, given her popularity among the masses. With much being talked about the Kanchana 3 actress taking part in the show, it remains to be seen if she really enters the house.

Oviya appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. With her inclusion, she instantly became the most celebrated contestant, thanks to her positive attitude and sharp responses to bullies in the house, who constantly targeted and humiliated her for one reason or the other. Though she quit the show midway on medical grounds, her followers protested on social media demanding her return, however, she chose to not re-enter the house.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Ultimate has Vanitha Vijaykumar, Anitha Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai Selvi, Suruthi Periyasamy, Abhinay Vaddi, Julie, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Thadi Balaji, Suja Varunee, Shariq Khan and Snehan as the contestants.