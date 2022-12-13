Blue Sattai Maran Trolls Vijay; Says 'Is He Nervous About Winning The Varisu-Thunivu Clash?'

Blue Sattai Maran asks, "Biryani again. Is Vijay nervous about winning the Varisu-Thunivu clash ?" from his official Twitter account. This tweet is going viral on the internet now.

Vijay is going to meet the fans of five districts namely Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalurl and Dindigul in a meeting in Panaiyur today. A video of Vijay getting down in a black car in a black shirt is going viral on the internet.

A list of five district administrators will be obtained in advance, their Aadhaar will be obtained and each will be issued a unique identity card. Photos and videos of biryani being prepared to be baked at the Panaiyur home for all of them went viral on the internet after.

Following this, the biryani parcel was given to the residence of Vijay in Neelangarai. It is said that Vijay is also going to eat this biryani.

Actor Vijay is the leading actor in Tamil Nadu and the actor with the most fans. While Vijay films are also getting more reception, producers are also coming forward to make Vijay films with huge budgets, hoping to collect more collections.

In Tamil Nadu, every actor who plays the lead role has his own fan club. Actors are not only popularizing their films through fan club but also doing good deeds. Sometimes when famous actors want to enter politics, they turn these fan clubs into political movements as well.

In that way, actor Vijay is running a fan club called 'Vijay People's Movement'. Former legislator Bussi Anand is the state general secretary of the Vijay People's Movement. He organizes coordination meetings, etc. In this case, in the recently held 9 district rural local body elections and city council elections, actor Vijay allowed Vijay People's Movement executives to contest the local body representative elections, unlike anyone expected. The Vijay People's Movement executives who contested the rural local body elections won significant seats.

Vijay directly called the victorious Vijay People's Movement administrators and the district in-charges who supported it and not only congratulated them but also took a photo with them. This caused a lot of excitement in the political circles. Actor Vijay had ordered the state and district administrators to take steps to strengthen Vijay's people's movement.

Even last 3 months ago a special meeting was held on behalf of Vijay People's Movement. In a special meeting held at that time, social media pages were launched on behalf of the Vijay People's Movement. Every week, Vijay People's Movement administrators were requested to serve the public in some way.

A mobile app has also been developed to arrange blood for those who need it. The office in Panaiyur was renovated and prepared to hold large meetings in the office. Many controversies erupted when Vijay met the Vijay People's Movement. In particular, Vijay was fined for coming in a car with a black screen. Meanwhile, Vijay People's Movement executive Bussi Anand had also caused controversy in the incident of fans falling on his feet.

Blue Sattai Maran trolled Thalapathy Vijay People's Movement Administrators by sharing footage of them falling on Bussy Anand's feet. Blue Sattai Maran's Troll has started a clash between Vijay fans and him for sharing the video with the caption "Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam administrators bowing at the feet of Vijay's Thalapathy Bussy Anand. Fans are proud that Bussy Anand has shown better mass than Vijay during the event."

As expected, Blue Sattai Maran today came up with an interesting tweet again, immediately after knowing about this briyani arrangements in Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. He said, "Biryani again. Is Vijay nervous about winning the Varisu-Thunivu clash?"

Netizens are enjoying Blue Sattai Maran's tweets nowadays and they are eagerly waiting for his next tweet.