Buffoon Twitter Review: Here Is What Twitterati Think About Vaibhav's Thriller Drama

Vaibhav
can
actually
be
called
an
underrated
actor.
He
performs
well
and
chooses
projects
that
have
some
artistic
perspective,
irrespective
of
whether
they
do
well
commercially.
Buffoon's
trailer
gives
the
vibe
that
this
is
one
such
decent
film,
that
deserves
a
watch.
The
film
follows
a
guy
who
wants
to
go
abroad,
save
money,
and
come
back
home
to
start
a
business.
There
are
glimpses
of
him
performing
on
stage
plays.
There
was
a
single
from
the
film
that
showed
him
attending
a
play.
His
dreams,
however,
seem
to
be
interrupted
by
the
society's
vile
structure
and
somehow
he
gets
into
trouble
that
he
didn't
deserve.
How
he
handles
this
situation
is
the
plot
of
Buffoon.
There
is
a
line
in
the
trailer
and
when
translated
it
means
something
alone
the
lines
of
"If
you
can't
fight
even
in
such
dire
situations
what's
the
point
in
living?"
Although
an
ordinary
line
it
somehow
connects
with
you
emotionally.
Buffoon
is
produced
by
Stone
Bench
FIlms.
The
film
is
written
and
directed
by
Ashok
Veerappan.
It
stars
Vaibhav,
Anagha,
and
Joju
George
among
others.
Dinesh
Purushothaman
is
the
DOP,
Vetre
Krishnan
is
the
editor,
and
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.