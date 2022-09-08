captain Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Arya's latest science fiction action thriller, Captain, hit the screens on September 8 all over the world. The movie was released amidst decent expectations from the fans of the actor since his last release was quite an eventful one. However, Captain movie was met with a divided response.

While Arya's performance received appreciation, the film's narration and substandard VFX work was disappointing, going by film critics. The film's music, composed by D Imman, on the other hand, received praise. However, the attempt of making a film on predator- alien concept is met with great enthusiasm.

Within a few hours of the film's theatrical release, the one of its kind regional cinema has fallen prey to piracy predators. Captain film was copied, and the contents are shared on social media pages and other illegal websites. The film is made available for direct viewing and downloading on several online platforms.

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the film stars Simran, Harish Uthaman, Adithya Menon, and Malavika Avinash in key roles. Aishwarya Lekshmi was reduced to a mere cameo, according to public opinion. The film's story is about a military team led by Arya posted in an uninhabited forest area called Sector 40. Once there, the team is put face to face with danger and death.

Nithiin, who is a best friend of Arya, distributed the film under his Sreshth Movies banner. Think Studios produced the film. S Yuva worked as the director of Photography and Pradeep E Raghav edited the film.