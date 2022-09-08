Captain OTT Release Date And Time: Arya's Alien Invasion Thriller To Stream On ZEE5?

Arya's
Captain
had
its
theatrical
release
today
(September
8).
The
film
is
an
alien
invasion
thriller
surrounding
a
suspicious
creature
threatening
a
region.
Arya,
an
army
official,
takes
up
the
mission
of
cracking
the
mystery
deaths
in
the
region.
The
film
has
opened
to
mixed
reviews.
Now,
the
unofficial
news
has
dropped
that
the
film
will
be
picked
up
by
ZEE
for
an
OTT
release.
We
will
have
to
wait
for
an
official
announcement
for
confirmation
and
the
release
date.
Captain
is
written
and
directed
by
Shakti
Soundar
Rajan.
The
film
is
said
to
be
based
on
John
McTiernan's
Predator.
The
Arnold
Schwarzenegger
starrer
was
released
in
1987,
and
it
became
a
monumental
hit.
The
film
was
developed
into
a
franchise,
but
none
of
the
sequels
could
create
the
magic
of
the
original.
The
film
is
jointly
produced
by
The
Show
People
and
Think
Studios.
The
cinematographer
is
S
Yuva,
the
editor
is
Pradeep
E
Ragav,
and
the
film's
music
is
scored
by
D
Imman.
The
film
stars
Simran,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Harish
Uthaman,
Kavya
Shetty,
and
Gokul
Anand
in
key
roles.
The
four
songs
in
the
film
were
released
one
after
the
other
as
singles.
'Akkrinai
Naan'
was
written
by
Arivu
and
the
other
three
songs
were
written
by
Madhan
Karky.
'Ninaivugal'
sung
by
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
was
released
on
July
25,
2022.
'Kyla'
sung
by
Yazin
Nizar
and
Shreya
Ghoshal
was
released
on
August
11.
'Akkrinai
Naan'
sung
by
Arivu
and
Joewin
Shamalina
was
released
on
August
26.
'You
are
a
fighter'
sung
by
Nikhita
Gandhi
and
Christopher
Stanley
was
released
on
September
5.
The
entire
soundtrack
was
released
on
September
7.