Captain Trailer Is Out; Arya's Film Looks Like An Action Packed Thriller!

Arya's Captain Trailer had released yesterday. The trailer shows Vetriselvan, played by Arya, explaining the stages of a battle as the trailer unfolds. As he explains the stages, we see glimpses of different kinds of monsters creating havoc. Vetri and his team are quite closely knit, and it appears that they will genuinely support him on his mission.

Aishwarya Lekshmi's character is seen confessing her love to Vetri, and adding a riddle that the reason for her love will be explained by a certain box and hands it over to him. The interaction creates an interest about the relationship.

Simran appears to play an important role, who is seen assigning Vetri on a covert mission. Officers are shown discussing an abandoned area, sector 42, and how people have been disappearing after their visit to the area. It is likely that Vetri's team will go exploring this sector. The cuts give us a sample of the action in Captain, and there is likely to be a lot of it happening.

Vetri mentions four stages of a battle: Identifying your enemy; Recognizing his weaknesses; Deceiving your enemy; and the fight. Towards the end, he says that every soldier knows that there is an unwritten stage five.

The graphics and visual effects look sufficient. They can't be compared to the best works globally, but are good enough to keep us from getting distracted from the film. Considering that such bold attempts are rare in our industry, the visuals look real enough.

The film's music is composed by D Imman. The cinematographer is S Yuva, and the editor is Pradeep Ragav. Captain has been written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, and produced by The Show People, and Think Studios, and is being presented by Red Giant Movies.