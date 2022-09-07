Captain Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About Arya's Latest Film!

Actor Arya, who has been doing films with strong roles of late has come up with a heavy action entertainer yet again. Captain, an action adventure movie directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan hit the screens on September 8 amid decent expectations. The movie is one among few experimental films made in the south-Indian film industries, given its genre. The runtime of Captain is also very crisp at 1 hour 56 minutes. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu.

The movie stars Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Adithya Menon, and Malavika Avinash among others in pivotal roles. The story is about an Army officer and his team, who are asked to lead a covert operation in a forest area called Sector 40.

Going by the trailer, the region is habituated by an unknown living being, whose biological patterns have not been recorded by anyone till today. "Nobody has come out alive from the region and it could be aliens," briefs Simran's character while assigning the mission.

Check out some of the tweets shared by enthusiastic filmgoers and fans of the actor, who have expressed their opinions through Twitter about Captain, here:

;

The movie is distributed by Sreshth Movies in Telugu. The film's music is composed by D Imman. Captain is edited by Pradeep E Raghav and cinematographed by S Yuva. The movie is made under the banner of Think Studios.