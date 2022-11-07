Check Out Vignesh Sivan’s Plan To Celebrate Wife Nayanthara’s Birthday

The year 2022 has been very kind to Nayanthara. First, she married her boyfriend, director Vignesh Sivan in June. Then, the couple was blessed with twins via surrogacy three months later. And now, Nayanthara's birthday is right around the corner! As the actress turns 38 on 28 November, here's how the couple plans to celebrate the occasion.

As per Pinkvilla, the Kollywood superstar wishes to have a low-key birthday celebration this year and her husband Vignesh has planned accordingly. A source close to the couple revealed, "Nayan tied the knot in June and is recently blessed with twins. Since she cannot travel now, Nayanthara wants to keep her birthday celebration low-key and special by spending her first birthday after marriage with her kids and husband. She is making sure to give enough time to her newborns before she heads for the last schedule of Jawan."

Nayanthara and Vignesh married at a grand wedding in Mahabalipuram. The event was attended by many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth, Surya, Atlee, and Vijay. The couple forbade the use of phones in the event. However, fans will soon get to see the entire procession in the Netflix documentary Beyond The Fairytale.

In October, the couple announced on Twitter that they became Amma and Appa and were blessed with twins. They named them Uyir & Ulagam. Nayan and Vignesh had the children through surrogacy. However, all was not well as the Tamil Nadu government raised suspicion about the legitimacy of the process. As a result, an inquiry commission was set up. After a thorough investigation, the commission reported that though there was some carelessness on behalf of the private hospital that conducted the surrogacy process, the couple followed all the guidelines, and thus, were cleared of all charges.