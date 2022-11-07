Chief Ministers MK Stalin And Pinarayi Vijayan Wish Actor-Turned-Politician Kamal Haasan On His Birthday

On the occasion of actor turned politician Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's 68th birthday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin And Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished him today (November 7, 2022) from their official Twitter handles.

Happy birthday dear @ikamalhaasan. As an unparalleled artist, you continue to amaze us. Your unwavering adherence to democratic and secular values inspire us. Wish you many more years of happiness and health. pic.twitter.com/5yp1tD42J7 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 7, 2022

Along with them, various celebrities, political party leaders and his fans are pouring their love in social media for the finest Indian actor on his birthday. Pictures of Kamal Haasan celebrating his birthday with celebrities such as Bindhu Madhavi, SJ Surya and Parthiban Radhakrishnan were also shared.

Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/yQ3R1xQcH0 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2022