Chinmayi Sripada Condemns Actor Sathish's ‘Culture Appropriate Dress' Remark On Dharsha Gupta, Sunny Leone

Singer Chinmayi Sripada is known for voicing her opinion without hesitation. She recently called out Tamil actor Sathish for his comments on Dharsha Gupta's clothes at a recently held event. Slamming Sathish's comment, where he compared Dharsha's outfit with that of Sunny Leone and called it "not funny".

Sharing a video clip from the audio launch of Dharsha and Sunny Leone's new Tamil film, Oh My Ghost, in which Satish can be heard saying, "Sunny Leone has come from Mumbai for the event, and look at the way she's dressed (in saree). But look at the other woman (Dharsha Gupta), who is from Coimbatore, and look what she's wearing." Sunny was wearing a green saree with a green blouse, while Dharsha chose to wear a blue lehenga with a matching skirt for the event in Chennai.

Chinmayi Sripada was also present at the event. Criticising Sathish for his sexist remarks on Darsha's outfit at a public event, the singer on Wednesday (November 9) tweeted, "I mean - to actually point at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman, who doesn't dress according to culture... When will this behaviour from men stop? It's not funny." See her tweet here

Sathish has not responded to Chinmayi's tweet or the video of him talking about Sunny and Dharsha's clothing yet. However, later, he clarified his stance and said that what he said was on a lighter note. He also added that he was only appreciating Sunny Leone for honouring South Indian culture and turning up in a saree for the event.

Meanwhile, several of Chinmayi's fans reacted to her tweet and sided with her on the issue. One user wrote, "It's sad! Totally uncalled for just like his boring, double-meaning, non-existent sense of humour. Disgusting!" While another tweeted, "If a Western person can freely wear Indian traditional wear, why is it that an Indian can't? Ever seen pointing out Western clothing on Indian men?" Criticising Sathish, another Twitter user said, "I always find Sathish, who is totally non-talented as a comedian, makes these creepy comments about women. He (is) cringe to the max."

Actress Darsha Gupta also reacted to her co-star Sathish's clarification and tweeted in Tamil, which loosely translated into English as, "Sathish is this good way to turn on me, that I asked u to tell like this in stage? It's very strange. Why would I encourage anyone to talk badly about me on stage? I was hurt by the comments that day but I overlooked it."

Helmed by R. Yuvan Oh My Ghost is an upcoming Tamil movie that features Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Tilak, Sathish, and GP Muthu in pivotal roles.