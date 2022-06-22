Chinmayi Sripada-Rahul Ravindran Welcome Twins Driptah & Sharvas : See Pics

Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran, the popular couple surprised their fans with a piece of good news on June 21, Tuesday. The famous singer and actor-filmmaker welcomed their first kids - twins, recently. The news came out as a massive surprise for Chinmayi and Rahul's followers, who were unaware of the pregnancy.

The singer and actor introduced their daughter and son, Driptah and Sharvas with a special Instagram post. Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran shared glimpses of their twins and wrote: "Driptah and Sharvas... The new and forever center of our Universe. ❤️." Even though there were a lot of speculations regarding Chinmayi's pregnancy, the couple had remained tight-lipped about the same.

Check out Chinmayi Sripada's post here:

Later, Chinmayi Sripada posted a long note on her Instagram page, addressing the surrogacy rumours. The singer revealed that many people messaged her asking if she had twins through surrogacy. Chinmayi put an end to the rumours by revealing that only the close ones knew about her pregnancy.

"I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if she had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself," reads Chinmayi's post. Interestingly, the singer revealed that she sang a bhajan during her C-Section.

The National award-winner also confirmed that she will always be extremely guarded regarding her personal life, family, and friends circle. Chinmayi confirmed that she has no plans to post the pictures of her twins, Driptah and Sharvas on social media anytime soon. "Our twins are a GIRL and a BOY," the singer captioned her post.

Check out Chinmayi's statement here: