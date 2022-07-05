Chiyaan Vikram Is Aditya Karikalan In Ponniyin Selvan: Here's Everything You Need To Know About His Character!

The
highly
anticipated
character
poster
of
Chiyaan
Vikram
from
the
upcoming
historical
drama
Ponniyin
Selvan
was
released
on
July
4,
Monday.
The
National
award-winner
is
playing
the
role
of
Aditya
Karikalam,
the
Chola
crown
prince,
in
the
Mani
Ratnam
directorial.
Chiyaan
Vikram's
fierce
look
in
the
Ponniyin
Selvan
character
poster
has
totally
impressed
netizens
and
is
now
going
viral.
"Welcome
the
Chola
Crown
Prince!
The
Fierce
Warrior.
The
Wild
Tiger.
Aditya
Karikalan!," reads
the
Twitter
post
of
the
production
banner
Madras
Talkies
that
introduced
Vikram's
character
to
the
viewers.
From
the
poster,
it
is
evident
that
the
supremely
talented
actor
will
be
seen
in
a
never-seen-before
avatar
in
Mani
Ratnam's
dream
project.
To
the
unversed,
Aditya
Karikalan
aka
Aditya
Chola
II
was
the
eldest
son
of
Sundara
Chola.
He
was
the
elder
brother
of
Kundavai
Pirattiyar
and
Arulmozhi
Varman
aka
Raja
Raja
Chola
I,
who
later
become
popular
by
the
name
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
(the
son
of
Kaveri).
Trisha
Krishnan
is
appearing
as
Kundavai
Pirattiyar
in
the
movie,
while
Jayam
Ravi
plays
the
role
of
Raja
Raja
Chola
I.