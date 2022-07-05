Chiyaan Vikram Is Aditya Karikalan In Ponniyin Selvan: Here's Everything You Need To Know About His Character!

The highly anticipated character poster of Chiyaan Vikram from the upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan was released on July 4, Monday. The National award-winner is playing the role of Aditya Karikalam, the Chola crown prince, in the Mani Ratnam directorial. Chiyaan Vikram's fierce look in the Ponniyin Selvan character poster has totally impressed netizens and is now going viral.

"Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan!," reads the Twitter post of the production banner Madras Talkies that introduced Vikram's character to the viewers. From the poster, it is evident that the supremely talented actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Mani Ratnam's dream project.

To the unversed, Aditya Karikalan aka Aditya Chola II was the eldest son of Sundara Chola. He was the elder brother of Kundavai Pirattiyar and Arulmozhi Varman aka Raja Raja Chola I, who later become popular by the name of Ponniyin Selvan (the son of Kaveri). Trisha Krishnan is appearing as Kundavai Pirattiyar in the movie, while Jayam Ravi plays the role of Raja Raja Chola I.