Chiyaan Vikram Makes Twitter Debut: Says He Is 'Late By Almost 15 Years'

Chiyaan Vikram has finally made his debut on Twitter. The National award-winning actor surprised his fans and Tamil cinema audiences by entering the world of Twitter on August 12, Friday, without any prior announcement. Chiyaan Vikram's decision to be active on the platform has left his fans and cinema lovers totally excited.

Later, the Ponniyin Selvan actor also posted a special video on his Twitter handle, announcing that it is indeed his official page. "It's me Chiyaan Vikram. It's really me. Don't be confused, I'm not in disguise, This is my new look for my next film with Pa. Ranjith" said Chiyaan Vikram in his Twitter video, thus officially revealing the long-beard look he is sporting for his next outing.

"I was told that Twitter allows me to stay connected with my fans and keep them informed about my films and much more. That definitely convinced me. But I'm late, by almost 15 years. I guess. But I feel this is a good time. I've always heard that so much love is waiting for us in this world. Now, even I want to experience some of it here," added Chiyaan Vikram who also expressed his love for all his fans across the world, in the video.

Chiyaan Vikram is now all set to make a grand comeback to the silver screen with two back-to-back massive releases. Cobra, the highly anticipated sci-fi project that marks the actor's first collaboration with director Ajay Gnanamuthu, is all set to hit the theatres on August 31, Wednesday.

The National award-winner will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan, the highly-anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial which has been slated to hit the screens on September 30, this year. The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features Chiyaan Vikram in the role of the Chola crown prince and great warrior, Aditya Karikalan.