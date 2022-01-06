Chiyaan Vikram Wraps Up Cobra Shoot; A Major Update To Be Out Soon!

Chiyaan Vikram, the National award-winning actor has finally wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated project, Cobra. The exciting update was revealed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director of Cobra through his official social media handles recently. The filmmaker also shared the pictures of Vikram's wrap-up party, in his post.

"Woah!! Finally #ChiyaanVikram sir wraps up his shoot for #Cobra 🔥🔥.. What a magical experience this has been!! Loveddddddddd working with you sir.. You are for sure an acting monster!! 🔥🔥🔥 Shall keep these memories very close to my heart ❤️❤️❤️," Ajay Gnanamuthu captioned his Twitter post.

Check out the Cobra director's post here:

If the reports are to be true, the makers are planning to reveal a major update, featuring leading man Chiyaan Vikram soon. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the next single of Cobra, which is composed by the legendary musician AR Rahman, will be out on the special occasion of Pongal 2022.

According to the sources close to the project, Cobra is a sci-fi thriller, that features the lead actor Vikram in the role of a mathematician. The first look poster of the movie, which featured the National award-winning actor in seven different get-ups, was released on the actor's birthday last year. From the first look, it was quite evident that Vikram is once again going to experiment with the looks and characters in the film.

Srinidhi Shetty appears as the female lead opposite Vikram in the movie. Cobra will have KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in the supporting roles. AR Rahman has composed the songs and background score for the Vikram starrer. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studio.