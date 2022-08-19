Chola Chola Song From Ponniyin Selvan Is Out: Chiyaan Vikram Sets Internet On Fire!

Chola Chola, the highly anticipated second single from the Mani Ratnam-directed magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, is finally out. The song, which has been named 'Aditya Karikalan's victory anthem' has highly impressed music lovers and film fanatics. Chiyaan Vikram has set the internet on fire with his terrific appearance as the Chola crown prince in the Ponniyin Selvan second single.

The exceptional number, which narrates the emotions of gifted warrior Aditya Karikalan, is unarguably one of the finest compositions by AR Rahman in recent times. Chola Chola, which brings back the pure Thamizh language in all its glory, is penned by Ilango Krishnan. Sathya Prakash, VM Mahalingam, and Nakul Abhyankar have lent voices to the Ponniyin Selvan second single.

Along with Aditya Karikalan's many victories, the Chola Chola song also gives glimpses of his unrequited love for Nandini, the character played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Karikalan and Nandini's teenage friendship has already created a massive impact on the audience, although it is mentioned in the song only for a few seconds. The film fanatics are now waiting to watch how this relationship is portrayed by Mani Ratnam, in Ponniyin Selvan film adaptation.

As per the latest reports, the Ponniyin Selvan trailer and audio launch event will be held in Chennai, on September 6, this year. The event, which has been planned on a massive scale, is expected to be attended by several famous personalities including Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others. An official announcement on the same is expected to be out soon.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. Ravi Varman is the DOP. The historical drama is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, in association with Lyca Productions.