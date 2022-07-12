    For Quick Alerts
      Cobra Audio Launch: "I'm Overwhelmed," says Chiyaan Vikram; He Thanks Fans For All Their Love & Support!

      Actor Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Cobra under the direction of R Ajay Gnanamuthu is billed as an action thriller. The film's audio launch took place on July 11 at Phoenix Market City Mall in Chennai, where the impeccable actor addressed his fans and the media.

      The event took place just two days after the actor's hospital visit. Amid the ongoing rumours of the actor's health, Vikram took the opportunity to address the issue during Cobra's promotional event. He clarified that he was admitted for a day for mild heart congestion and that a few media agencies have gone overboard about it. "They morphed my images into a sick person and used them as thumbnails," said Vikram, who seemed to have taken the entire scenario in a lighter vein.

      Not only did the actor speak about the film and his alleged ill-health issues, but also made it appropriate to thank his fans for all the love and appreciation they shower on him. "I feel that I have experienced so much in life, so this isn't a huge concern. My family, friends, and fans have been supportive. I don't need anything else in life," added the actor.

      Check out the video of Vikram's speech from the audio launch event here:

      Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty, Mia George, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravi Kumar, Padmapriya, Mirnalini Ravi, and Kaniha among others. The movie is ready to hit the screens on August 11 worldwide. The movie is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under his 7 Screen Studio banner. AR Rahman composed the film's soundtrack.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 11:40 [IST]
      X