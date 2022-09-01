Cobra Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vikram's Thriller Gets A Decent Opening

Cobra has released amidst significant hype and has had a steady opening at the box office. The numbers are not sky-high, but the film has managed to churn up good numbers.

The film has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and written by a team of five writers including Ajay. It stars Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrunalini Ravi, Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Robo Shankar, KS Ravikumar, and others. AR Rahman has composed music for Cobra.

Cobra has been shot by Harish Kannan, edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan, and produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The film will be distributed by Red Giant Movies.

The total collection of Cobra Day 1 across languages is estimated at about Rs. 15 Crore.

The film has been written in such a way that it would be impossible for one to not recognize the passionate actor that Vikram is. Madhi is a math teacher/assassin, who uses his revenue to sponsor orphanages and charity homes. He has a traumatic childhood and a genetic gift, and the combination naturally leaves him with some psychological issues. While battling with the dilemma of whether to accept or reject the interest shown by Bhavana, played by Srinidhi Shetty, Madhi also has to handle an Interpol officer on his track. Meanwhile, the boss man who has been benefiting from the genius' assignments turns against him, to save his own skin.

The film's only shortcoming is that although it moves through its thriller narrative efficiently, there were sequences where it failed to create the necessary drama during emotional moments. There were a few moments that genuinely touched the audience, but then there were moments when one couldn't connect with the characters. Maybe the film could have leaned more toward its intellectual side than the emotional side.