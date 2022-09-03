Cobra Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Trim Doesn't Help The Film

Cobra received feedback about its lengthy runtime, especially in the second half, on the first day of its release itself. On the second day, the team decided to trim away twenty minutes of the film and released the trimmed version on the second day evening. It was expected that the trim might push up the numbers a bit, but there hasn't been a boost.

The total collection of Cobra across languages:

Day 1 - Rs. 17.45 Crore

Day 2 - Rs. 5.15 Crore

Day 3 - Rs. 3.70 Crore as per early estimates.

The total collection on the first three days amounts to approximately Rs. 26.30 Crore.

The film features Vikram as Madhi, a math teacher who takes up assassination missions from the young and rich Rishi, for the money that comes with it. Madhi uses the money to fund charitable homes and orphanages. His life goes on smoothly until Bhavana, a criminology professor gets on his trail, determined to get closer to him.

Azlaan, an Interpol detective, learns of the connection between multiple assassins of Madhi, through a math undergrad, who also happens to be a student of Bhavana. Meanwhile, Rishi turns against Madhi, as investigators get closer to Madhi, and Rishi is keen on saving his own skin. Madhi somehow needs to handle the triple threat event.

While the first half spent time setting up the pieces and had our attention and focus, the second half took elaborate detours to explain the emotional conflicts between the characters. Although the scenes took the narrative forward, they failed to pull us into the drama.