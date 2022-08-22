Cobra First Review: Chiyaan Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu's Action Thriller Is Said To Be Promising!

Chiyaan Vikram's latest film Cobra is finally ready for theatrical release on August 31. The movie is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, which is touted to be an action thriller, showcasing the versatile actor in yet another challenging role.

The movie stars Vikram in the role of Madhiazhagan AKA Cobra, who is a brilliant Mathematician. However, due to the turn of unlikely events the otherwise docile Madhiazhagan turns into Cobra. The movie has KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

According to the Overseas Censor Board member and self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu, the final cut copy reports of Cobra are amazing. He put out a tweet on his social media handle saying the same.

Check it out here:

#Cobra Final Cut Copy Reports are Amazing !!!! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 20, 2022

With the capabilities that Vikram possesses, the movie's premise and story, we are sure that Cobra will become another feather in his cap.

Earlier, the movie unit had released a teaser to introduce the world of Cobra, which has gone well with the fans of the actor.

Cobra also has Cricketer Irfan Pathan making his debut in the role of Aslan Yilmaz. Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Padmapriya, Sarjano Khalid, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravi Kumar, Roboshankar, Babu Antony, and Meenakshi among others in pivotal roles. Filming of Cobra was carried out in various parts of India and Russia.

Legendary musician AR Rahman scored Cobra's soundtrack and Bhuvan Srinivasan edited the film. Harish Kannan cranked the camera for the film which is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio banner.