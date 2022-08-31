Cobra Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Vikram's latest action thriller Cobra, written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu has hit the screens amid huge expectations from fans and movie buffs. The movie met with mixed to positive reviews upon its opening at the theatres on August 31. Chiyaan Vikram is being praised for his yet another challenging act he has put on for Cobra. The actor's performance and the varied get-ups are received well with many critics calling it an award worthy performance.

KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty was cast as the film's female lead which has an ensemble cast of elaborate actors of Tamil and Malayalam cinema. While heaps of praises are pouring in for Vikram, the movie has got no much novelty other than an entertaining soundtrack by AR Rahman. The film's screenplay is said to be unimpressive and addition of elements such as songs make it a tad bit boring.

Immediately after the film's release, several illegal online websites wasted no time in copying the film's content. The pirated film copies are made available for viewing and downloading in HD quality. The links have been going viral on social media as well. Collective efforts by the cops and producers to contain piracy have proved futile.

Irfan Pathan, the Indian cricketer made his acting debut with Cobra. He was seen in the role of an Turkish Interpol officer Aslan Yilmaz, who is on a lookout for a criminal named Cobra, a most wanted assassin. Meanwhile, Madhiazhagan, a mathematician gets involved in the cat and mouse chase.

Cobra stars KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mrinalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan, John Vijay, Sarjano Khalid, Shaji Chen, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mamukkoya, Poovaiyar, Renuka, Mohammad Ali Baig, Sindhu Sriram, and Manikanda Rajan among others in pivotal roles.

SS Lalit Kumar bankrolled Cobra under his 7 Screen Studio banner on a budget of about Rs 90 Crore. Harish Kannan worked as the film's cameraman and editing was taken care of by John Abraham.