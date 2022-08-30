Cobra Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Vikram's latest action thriller Cobra, written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu has hit the screens amid huge expectations from Chiyaan's fans and regular moviegoers. The movie was met with mixed to positive reviews upon its opening at the theatres.

Vikram's performance in the film is being lauded and the actor outshone himself in several characters that he performed in Cobra. KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty was cast as the film's female lead and Cricketer Irfan Pathan made his acting debut with this film.

Immediately after the film's release, several illegal online websites wasted no time in copying the film's content. The pirated film copies are made available for viewing and downloading in HD quality. The links have been going viral on social media as well. Collective efforts by the cops and producers to contain piracy have proved futile.

The film's story is about a Turkish Interpol officer Aslan Yilmaz, played by Irfan Pathan, who is on a lookout for a criminal named Cobra, who carries out assassinations of the global leaders.How Madhiazhagan, played by Vikram, a Mathematician gets involved in the chase, forms the crux of cobra.

Cobra stars KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mrinalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan, John Vijay, Sarjano Khalid, Shaji Chen, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mamukkoya, Poovaiyar, Renuka, Mohammad Ali Baig, Sindhu Sriram, and Manikanda Rajan among others in pivotal roles.

Cobra is made on a budget of about Rs 90 Crore and is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under 7 Screen Studio banner. The film's cinematography is handled by Harish Kannan and editing by John Abraham.