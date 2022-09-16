Cobra OTT Release Date & Time: Chiyaan Vikram's Experimental Thriller To Start Streaming On SonyLIV!

Chiyaan Vikram's latest psychological action thriller written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra hit the screens on August 31 all over the world and gained mixed reviews. The movie, however, is most awaited by the fans and filmgoers for its arrival on the OTT platform.

According to the latest information shared by the makers of Cobra, the film will be streamed on SonyLIV, one of the biggest south film digital streaming platforms. The movie, which marks the debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan, will likely be available for streaming from September 23 or September 30. A piece of official information about the date is yet to be made. On the other hand, the Tamil version satellite rights of Cobra are secured by Kalaignar TV.

Cobra charts the story of a genius mathematician named Mathiazhagan AKA Madhi. He takes on the avatar of Cobra and becomes an assassin. The movie stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty along with several actors like Robo Shankar, KS Ravi Kumar, Anandaraj, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi, Sarjano Khalid, and Meenakshi Govindarajan among others.

Cobra is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the 7 Screen Studio banner. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. Harish Kannan cranked the camera for Cobra, and Bhuvan Srinivasan along with John Abraham edited it. The movie received praise for its attempt, screenplay, performances, and music. The film's director trimmed about 20 minutes of the film's narration after the film's release to make it understandable. The movie was liked by a few and criticized by a few. Cobra also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew.