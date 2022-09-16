Cobra OTT Release Date & Time: Chiyaan Vikram's Experimental Thriller To Start Streaming On SonyLIV!

Chiyaan
Vikram's
latest
psychological
action
thriller
written
and
directed
by
R
Ajay
Gnanamuthu,
Cobra
hit
the
screens
on
August
31
all
over
the
world
and
gained
mixed
reviews.
The
movie,
however,
is
most
awaited
by
the
fans
and
filmgoers
for
its
arrival
on
the
OTT
platform.
According
to
the
latest
information
shared
by
the
makers
of
Cobra,
the
film
will
be
streamed
on
SonyLIV,
one
of
the
biggest
south
film
digital
streaming
platforms.
The
movie,
which
marks
the
debut
of
cricketer
Irfan
Pathan,
will
likely
be
available
for
streaming
from
September
23
or
September
30.
A
piece
of
official
information
about
the
date
is
yet
to
be
made.
On
the
other
hand,
the
Tamil
version
satellite
rights
of
Cobra
are
secured
by
Kalaignar
TV.
Cobra
charts
the
story
of
a
genius
mathematician
named
Mathiazhagan
AKA
Madhi.
He
takes
on
the
avatar
of
Cobra
and
becomes
an
assassin.
The
movie
stars
KGF
fame
Srinidhi
Shetty
along
with
several
actors
like
Robo
Shankar,
KS
Ravi
Kumar,
Anandaraj,
Miya
George,
Mirnalini
Ravi,
Sarjano
Khalid,
and
Meenakshi
Govindarajan
among
others.
Cobra
is
produced
by
SS
Lalit
Kumar
under
the
7
Screen
Studio
banner.
The
film's
music
was
composed
by
AR
Rahman.
Harish
Kannan
cranked
the
camera
for
Cobra,
and
Bhuvan
Srinivasan
along
with
John
Abraham
edited
it.
The
movie
received
praise
for
its
attempt,
screenplay,
performances,
and
music.
The
film's
director
trimmed
about
20
minutes
of
the
film's
narration
after
the
film's
release
to
make
it
understandable.
The
movie
was
liked
by
a
few
and
criticized
by
a
few.
Cobra
also
marks
the
Tamil
debut
of
Malayalam
actor
Roshan
Mathew.