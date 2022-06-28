Cobra's Satellite And Digital Streaming Rights: Everything You Need To Know About Vikram's Film

Chiyaan
Vikram
is
back
in
action
with
Cobra,
an
upcoming
Tamil
psychological
thriller.
The
veteran
actor
will
be
seen
in
the
role
of
a
genius
mathematician
Madhiazhagan
AKA
Adheera
AKA
Cobra,
who
turns
rogue
following
certain
unfateful
events.
The
movie,
directed
by
R
Ajay
Gnanamuthu
is
slated
for
a
grand
worldwide
theatrical
release
on
August
11.
Cobra's
pre-release
business
is
now
the
hot
topic
in
Kollywood
after
the
industry
has
seen
unprecedented
figures
with
Kamal
Haasan-starrer
Vikram.
According
to
reports,
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Movies
bagged
the
theatrical
rights
of
Cobra.
It
is
learned
that
SonyLiv
has
bought
digital
streaming
rights
of
the
film.
However,
an
official
confirmation
of
the
same
is
awaited.
The
makers
have
confirmed
that
the
satellite
rights
of
the
film
have
been
sold
to
Kalaignar
TV.
Vikram,
who
is
known
for
his
portrayal
of
a
variety
of
characters
and
get-ups
is
said
to
have
donned
25
looks
for
Cobra.
The
film,
owing
to
its
long
time
in
the
production
phase,
was
rumoured
to
have
a
straight
OTT
release.
The
makers
refuted
the
rumours
and
announced
the
theatrical
release
date.
Cobra
marks
the
58th
film
of
Chiyaan
Vikram
as
the
lead
actor.
The
AR
Rahman
musical
stars
KGF
fame
Srinidhi
Shetty,
Miya
George,
cricketer
Irfan
Pathan,
Roshan
Mathew,
Sarjano
Khalid,
Padmapriya,
Mohammad
Ali
Baig,
Kaniha
Mirnalini
Ravi,
Meenakshi
and
KS
Ravi
Kumar
among
others.
Cobra
marks
the
debut
of
Irfan
Pathan
and
the
Tamil
debut
of
Roshan
Mathew,
Sarjano
Khalid,
and
Srinidhi
Shetty.
Harish
Kannan
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
and
Bhuvan
Srinivasan
is
roped
in
for
Editing
the
movie.
Cobra
is
shot
across
Chennai,
Kerala,
Kolkata,
Russia,
and
Europe.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
by
Seven
Screen
Studio.