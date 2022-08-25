Cobra Trailer Review: Is Vikram Playing a Dual Role?

Around a year after the release of its teaser, the Cobra trailer arrived today. The teaser gave us a look into the world of Cobra, showed us the different makeovers of Vikram, and introduced Srinidhi Shetty's and Irfan Pathan's characters among others.

The teaser showed international locations and it appeared that the story would take us across the globe. Vikram was shown to be a heroic genius who has the brains, muscles, and guts to do epic things. KS Ravikumar and Robo Shankar made an appearance in the teaser.

The trailer shows Vikram as Madhi, a math teacher, who is married and is leading a normal life. It is hinted that something tragic is happening to his wife, played by Srinidhi Shetty. Meanwhile, Madhi is accused of being an international criminal who is a master of disguise. Vikram is shown in multiple makeovers, mostly unrecognisable.

The title of the film has two cobras opposite each other. Is this a foreshadowing telling us that Madhi is not the person who commits these crimes?

The film is well shot, and the antagonists Irfan Pathan and Roshan Mathew seem appealing. Irfan Pathan is a former Indian national cricket player. He is surprisingly natural in the trailer. How well he acts is to be seen from the movie.

The overall vibe of Cobra is quite intellectual. The person that Madhi is accused of being, is said to be a math genius, who uses numbers to commit crimes. A dialogue from the film says that every problem has a mathematical solution.

The writers of the film are Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director himself, Neelan K Sekar, Kanna Sreevathsan, Azaruddin Alaudin, Innasi Pandiyan, and Bharat Krishnamachari. Looking at the long list, it does seem that the film might have a strong script.

Cobra has been shot by Harish Kannan, edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan, and produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The film will be distributed by Red Giant Movies. The music has been composed by the Academy Award winner AR Rahman.

Cobra is slated for a release on August 31.