Cobra Twitter Review: Tweets That Tell You How Vikram's Thriller Is

Cobra has released today after a long and exciting wait. The film appears to be a psychological thriller from the look of it. The trailer showed us Vikram as Madhi, a math teacher, who is married and is leading a normal life. It is hinted that something tragic is happening to his wife, played by Srinidhi Shetty.

Math teacher Madhi is accused of being a criminal and is said to be a math genius who uses numbers to commit crimes. A dialogue from the film actually says that every problem has a mathematical solution.

The writers of the film are Ajay Gnanamuthu, the director himself, Neelan K Sekar, Kanna Sreevathsan, Azaruddin Alaudin, Innasi Pandiyan, and Bharat Krishnamachari. Looking at the long list, it does seem that the film might have a strong script.

Cobra has been shot by Harish Kannan, edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan, and produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The film will be distributed by Red Giant Movies. The music has been composed by the Academy Award winner AR Rahman.