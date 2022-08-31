Cobra Twitter Review: Tweets That Tell You How Vikram's Thriller Is

Cobra
has
released
today
after
a
long
and
exciting
wait.
The
film
appears
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
from
the
look
of
it.
The
trailer
showed
us
Vikram
as
Madhi,
a
math
teacher,
who
is
married
and
is
leading
a
normal
life.
It
is
hinted
that
something
tragic
is
happening
to
his
wife,
played
by
Srinidhi
Shetty.
Math
teacher
Madhi
is
accused
of
being
a
criminal
and
is
said
to
be
a
math
genius
who
uses
numbers
to
commit
crimes.
A
dialogue
from
the
film
actually
says
that
every
problem
has
a
mathematical
solution.
The
writers
of
the
film
are
Ajay
Gnanamuthu,
the
director
himself,
Neelan
K
Sekar,
Kanna
Sreevathsan,
Azaruddin
Alaudin,
Innasi
Pandiyan,
and
Bharat
Krishnamachari.
Looking
at
the
long
list,
it
does
seem
that
the
film
might
have
a
strong
script.
Cobra
has
been
shot
by
Harish
Kannan,
edited
by
Bhuvan
Srinivasan,
and
produced
by
SS
Lalit
Kumar,
under
the
banner
of
Seven
Screen
Studio.
The
film
will
be
distributed
by
Red
Giant
Movies.
The
music
has
been
composed
by
the
Academy
Award
winner
AR
Rahman.