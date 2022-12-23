Connect Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nayanthara’s Experimental Horror Film Fails As A Theatrical Release!

Starring Nayanthara, Vinay, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and others, the film Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who attracted everyone's attention by directing films including Maya, Game Over and Iravakalam. Connect movie is released worldwide today December 22, 2022.

Special thanks to @GKcinemas for screening #Connect without an intermission for 5 AM show today ♥️ the audience experienced the film exactly the way it was intended. — Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) December 22, 2022

Nayanthara's Connect collects 1 Crore gross in Tamil Nadu and 1.25 Crore gross Worldwide. Connect had a lower opening day than Laththi in Tamil Nadu. Connect is made on an overall budget of 22 Crores. Connect is releasing on 400 screens in Tamil Nadu and 250 screens in Andhra Pradesh / Telangana. Connect will be a hit if it does 35 Crores worldwide in business.

Actress Nayanthara fits the role of Susan perfectly; Be it a scene involving an office persona, a scene where she trembles at the sight of a ghost, or a scene where she feels the pain of a mother who must somehow save her child, Nayan proves that she is a great actress everywhere.

Even though Vinay liked the scenes very little, he stands in the mind. His dialogues and pronunciation gives goosebumps. Sathyaraj as Nayan's father. His pity for his granddaughter and his efforts to save her make us sympathetic to the character he has adopted. Anupam Kher who plays the priest has given a mature performance.

Director Ashwin Saravanan has tried to give the thrilling experience he gave in films like Maya and Game Over. The work he did in the screenplay to present the ghost to the audience makes our heart skip a beat. The most important part of the film is the cinematography and background music of the film.

Keeping the video call camera as the key idea, the magic that Manikandan Krishnamachari has done in his camera is terrific. Prithvi Chandrasekhar gives amazing background scores with his music. Similarly, Anuvardhan's costumes also impress the audience.

Joseph (Vinay) and Susan (Nayantara) have an only daughter, Anna; Susan's father is Arthur Samuel (Sathyaraj). It's a Christian family. At a time when life was going well, the corona virus started spreading rapidly. In this situation, Joseph, a doctor, is treating the patients lying in the hospital. At one point, he also gets infected with corona virus and dies.

Though everything is perfect, since the film takes place in the corona era, we couldn't relate to the film as we already came far away from the fear that corona gave us. It made us think that the film should be released at least a year ago. Collection wise, Nayanthara's Connect is turning out to be a failure at the Box Office. Hope the movie team got a decent deal with OTT and satellite rights to cover the theatrical loss.