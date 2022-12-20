Connect Movie Review: Nayanthara's Film Is A Technical Brilliance That Fails To Connect With Audience!

Starring Nayanthara, Vinay, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and others, the film Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who attracted everyone's attention by directing films including Maya, Game Over and Iravakalam. Connect will be released on December 22, 2022. Here is the review of the movie based on the audience response from the preview show that happened yesterday at Chennai.

Joseph (Vinay) and Susan (Nayantara) have an only daughter, Anna; Susan's father is Arthur Samuel (Sathyaraj). It's a Christian family. At a time when life was going well, the corona virus started spreading rapidly. In this situation, Joseph, a doctor, is treating the patients lying in the hospital. At one point, he also gets infected with corona virus and dies.

Anna, who is inordinately fond of her father, tries to talk to her dead father with the help of a witch. In the witch's trap, a demon enters Anna's body; At one point, this matter is revealed to Samuel and Susan, and their efforts to drive away the ghost are told with a thrilling experience, that is the story of the movie Connect!

Actress Nayanthara fits the role of Susan perfectly; Be it a scene involving an office persona, a scene where she trembles at the sight of a ghost, or a scene where she feels the pain of a mother who must somehow save her child, Nayan proves that she is a great actress everywhere.

Even though Vinay liked the scenes very little, he stands in the mind. His dialogues and pronunciation gives goosebumps. Sathyaraj as Nayan's father. His pity for his granddaughter and his efforts to save her make us sympathetic to the character he has adopted. Anupam Kher who plays the priest has given a mature performance.

Director Ashwin Saravanan has tried to give the thrilling experience he gave in films like Maya and Game Over. The work he did in the screenplay to present the ghost to the audience makes our heart skip a beat. The most important part of the film is the cinematography and background music of the film.

Keeping the video call camera as the key idea, the magic that Manikandan Krishnamachari has done in his camera is terrific. Prithvi Chandrasekhar gives amazing background scores with his music. Similarly, Anuvardhan's costumes also impress the audience.

Though everything is perfect, since the film takes place in the corona era, we couldn't relate to the film as we already came far away from the fear that corona gave us. It made us think that the film should be released at least a year ago. This review is based on the preview show audience response only. Let's wait and watch the public review for Connect after the worldwide release on December 22, 2022.