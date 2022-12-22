Connect Twitter Review: Techninally Sound Nayanthara Film With Perfect Casting; Still Fails To Impress Fans!

Starring Nayanthara, Vinay, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and others, the film Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who attracted everyone's attention by directing films including Maya, Game Over and Iravakalam. Connect movie is released worldwide today December 22, 2022. Here are some of the interesting Twitter reviews of the movie:

#Connect is a decent horror thriller 3.25/5.Horror elements worked in many places and great acting by lead characters,Story can be could better and film has some lags, technically stunning and well directed by Ashwin,Go with minimal expectations it'll satisfy you.@Rowdy_Pictures pic.twitter.com/2nvwfqxXQn — Kavi Varman (@KaviVar43270213) December 22, 2022

Anna, who is inordinately fond of her father, tries to talk to her dead father with the help of a witch. In the witch's trap, a demon enters Anna's body; At one point, this matter is revealed to Samuel and Susan, and their efforts to drive away the ghost are told with a thrilling experience, that is the story of the movie Connect!

Early reactions to #Connect say that it's awesome! I'm not surprised one bit tbh. Ashwin Saravanan has always been a reliable filmmaker. I'm very excited for this theatre experience! pic.twitter.com/2KJTtEV0QC — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) December 20, 2022

Actress Nayanthara fits the role of Susan perfectly; Be it a scene involving an office persona, a scene where she trembles at the sight of a ghost, or a scene where she feels the pain of a mother who must somehow save her child, Nayan proves that she is a great actress everywhere.

#Connect is definitely worth a watch. I'll be honest though, I like Game Over and Maya more. It's a simple story, directed brilliantly by Ashwin Saravanan, who plays around with the psyche. Yes, it's jump-scary but Connect works because he takes time to establish the tone. pic.twitter.com/dQ1BNCH0A5 — Muthu (He/Him) (@muthuwu) December 19, 2022

Even though Vinay liked the scenes very little, he stands in the mind. His dialogues and pronunciation gives goosebumps. Sathyaraj as Nayan's father. His pity for his granddaughter and his efforts to save her make us sympathetic to the character he has adopted. Anupam Kher who plays the priest has given a mature performance.

Director Ashwin Saravanan has tried to give the thrilling experience he gave in films like Maya and Game Over. The work he did in the screenplay to present the ghost to the audience makes our heart skip a beat. The most important part of the film is the cinematography and background music of the film.

#Connect is all yours from tomo. It’s a simple film that’s made with a lot of heart for the love of horror, big screen & audience. From writing this film during the lockdown to shooting it without knowing if it will ever have a theatrical release, it’s been quite a journey. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kZ4lPlDwvH — Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) December 21, 2022

Keeping the video call camera as the key idea, the magic that Manikandan Krishnamachari has done in his camera is terrific. Prithvi Chandrasekhar gives amazing background scores with his music. Similarly, Anuvardhan's costumes also impress the audience.

Though everything is perfect, since the film takes place in the corona era, we couldn't relate to the film as we already came far away from the fear that corona gave us. It made us think that the film should be released at least a year ago.

#Connect Review:



Superb 👌#Nayanthara is in her elements & shines 👍



Other Cast were good too ✌️



Sound Design makes scenes more effective 💯



Horror Scenes were brilliant for me 🔥 (will scare you)



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5#Connect2022 #ConnectMovie #ConnectReview #AnupamKher pic.twitter.com/MFywCCyKgN — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 19, 2022

Joseph (Vinay) and Susan (Nayantara) have an only daughter, Anna; Susan's father is Arthur Samuel (Sathyaraj). It's a Christian family. At a time when life was going well, the corona virus started spreading rapidly. In this situation, Joseph, a doctor, is treating the patients lying in the hospital. At one point, he also gets infected with corona virus and dies.