Cook With Comali 3 Winner: Vidyullekha Raman Likely To Lift The Trophy?

Cook with Comali's season 3 has arrived in the last week with the show's finale coming up. The comedy-cum-interactive cooking show was an instant hit ever since it premiered on Vijay TV. The third season is ready to bring down the curtains with as many as six contestants vying for the title.

The event began with ten contestants initially and it boiled down to four finalists. Shrutika Arjun, Ammu Abirami, Vidyullekha Raman, and Darshan are the finalists. The makers of Cook With Comali Season 3, however, wanted to rope in two other contestants for the finale, with wild card entry. Out of the eliminated contestants, Santhosh Prathap and Grace Karunas were selected to compete in the finale.

The finale is going to be a five-hour-long event with several fun elements thrown in for keeping the viewers hooked on the show. The show will go on air from 3 pm on June 24.

The show was reportedly winded-up with the shooting of the finale and several entertainment websites have hinted that Vidyullekha Raman was pronounced the winner of the season. However, until the episode will be telecast, it is just speculation.

Meanwhile, the show's clown Shivangi is said to have reportedly posted about the season coming to an end and confirmed the show's next season.