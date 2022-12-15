Cooku With Komali’s Sivaangi Reacts To Trolls Who Call Her Cringe And Fake, Her Reaction Will Surprise You

Sivaangi Krishnakumar is one of the most popular celebrities of Tamil Nadu. After starting her career in entertainment as a singer in a reality show, she went on to take part in the comical cookery show, Cooku With Komali. Later, with her massive popularity and fandom, she went on to bag several roles in Tamil movies. She was also seen in the recently released movie Naai Sekar Returns.

The actor has taken part in a question-and-answer session on Twitter, where fans have been asking her open questions and she has been answering pretty frankly. One of the fans asked her, “What is yur reaction for peoples who call u cringe/overacting/fake? #sivaangi.” The singer cum actor replied to the tweet with a bunch of laughing emoticons and wrote, “This is the reaction.”

Another fan asked her, “What is the one thing that you would love to see more in people around you? Also what is the one thing that would easily annoy you?” She replied to it saying, “This is one cliched answer but positivity around is one thing I want to see. Annoying thing would be people who do different things from they talk. Basically when words dont match their actions.”

A fan asked her what she does to overcome negativity, to which she replied saying, “I dont even see it most of the time or I have become numb to all these things! I used to be sensitive but ennamo pazhagirchu!”

Another fan spoke about her outfit and asked her, “Have been wanting to ask you this since so long, how did you garner the courage to start trying on Western outfits despite your insecurities! Btw love every single of your

outfit.” The actor and TV personality wrote a bold reply for it, “Its all in the mind and the confidence in which you carry..I know its easy to read in words but in the end its your comfort and happiness which matters rather than the people who are going to judge you forever. This life is to explore!!”