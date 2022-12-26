Debt-Ridden Sivakarthiyan Faces Struggle With Maaveeran's Production? Here's What We Know

Having started his career with small screens, Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan has come a long way! Be it his hilarious persona or his noteworthy onscreen presence, Sivakarthikeyan has grown up to be the hero of the masses. But lately, the actor's films have been failing to make a mark at the box office. Critically his recent releases did not receive the fans and critics.

And now it looks like the actor has been facing financial struggles. It is well known that he has a movie titled Maaveeran in his line up. But it looks like the film is facing trouble with its production process. Though Sivakarthikeyan is not financially backing the project, a portion of the debs that he took for his other movies remain unpaid. It is reported that the actor has been struggling to repay, due to which Maaveeran's production is facing problems.

However, according to the makers' most recent update, the film went on floors in August this year with Aditi Shankar on board to play the leading lady. Meanwhile, recently, the story of Maaveeran has also allegedly leaked online.

Accordingly, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as a cartoonist in the action movie. Apparently, whatever he sketches get life in the film. How he faces the struggles that come along with this superpower makes up for the rest of the story.

Maaveeran is directed by Madonne Ashwin known for his critically acclaimed movie Mandela. Cinematography for the film will be helmed by Vidhu Ayyanna, editing by Philomin Raj, and music is by Bharath Sankar. The film will also be released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

Sivakarthikeyan had two movie releases this year namely Don and Prince, both of which failed to make a mark at the box office. So, it is anticipated that his next movie break the actor's failure streak.