Dejavu Twitter Review: Everything You need To Know About The Film Before You Decide To Watch It!

Dejavu
is
a
movie
directed
by
Anirudh
Srinivasan
starring
Arulnithi
as
the
protagonist.
The
movie
was
released
at
the
theatres
on
July
22
amid
decent
expectations.
Dejavu
is
touted
to
be
a
slick
crime
drama
with
a
versatile
cast
as
one
of
its
strengths.
Check
out
the
film's
trailer
here
Moviegoers
who
love
thriller
and
crime
genre
films
have
watched
the
movie
and
shared
their
views
on
the
film
through
their
social
media
handles.
A
few
of
them
have
been
included
here
for
the
readers
to
get
a
first-hand
opinion
about
the
film
Dejavu.
Check
them
out
here
The
film
also
stars
Smruthi
Venkat,
Mime
Gopi,
Kaali
Venkat,
Madhoo
Shah,
Achyuth
Kumar
among
others,
in
prominent
roles.
Vijay
Pandi
K
produced
the
film
Dejavu,
under
White
Carpet
Films
banner.
The
film
has
a
complete
soundtrack
composed
by
M
Ghibran.
The
film's
songs
were
penned
by
lyricist
Viveka,
and
PG
Muthaiah
cranked
the
camera.
Arul
E
Siddhartha
edited
the
film.