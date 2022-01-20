Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Divorce: Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Says It Is ‘Heartbreaking’, Watch Video

On December 17 (Monday) Dhanush announced separation from his wife, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage. The duo took to their respective social media handles to announce their split. Well, their divorce came as a shocker to many, especially to their fans who were idolizing them as the power couple of Kollywood.

On the other hand, many also expressed their support to the couple stressing that it is completely their personal choice and one should nothing but respect it. Well, celebrities from the Kollywood-Tollywood industry have also been sharing their take on Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's divorce, and the latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Thalapathy Vijay's father and renowned filmmaker SA Chandrasekar. Apparently, in a five-minute-long video released on Facebook, the senior director said that it was heartbreaking to hear such news. In the video captioned 'a fan's voice', Chandrasekar revealed that he had released the video after much thought, Notably, he also mentioned a husband and wife who separated for seven years and got back together only to get remarried. Though he didn't reveal the names of the couple, it surely left many curious.

Further, he quoted a few lines from one of the poems of acclaimed poet Kannadasan, which simply means that life without problems is meaningless. He later concluded by saying that he didn't mean to advise anyone with the video and termed his opinion as 'voice of the fans'

On a related note, in his divorce statement, Dhanush had penned that he and Aishwaryaa decided to part ways as a couple to take time to understand each other as individuals. His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the need for privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."