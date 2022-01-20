Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Divorce: Actor’s Father Kasthuri Raja Terms It A ‘Family Quarrel’

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce announcement has become the hot topic of discussion on social media. The duo decided to call it quits after 18 years of togetherness.

Though the reason behind the shocking decision was not mentioned in their joint statements, released on their respective social media handles, the duo stressed that they have decided to part ways as a couple to take time to understand each other as individuals for the better. Well, days after making the decision public, Dhanush's father and renowned filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has denied all 'speculations' of the divorce.

Raja during a recent interaction with Daily Thanthi shared that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's split took place due to a mere disagreement. Adding that 'it is a family quarrel that usually happens between a married couple', he revealed that the duo is presently in Hyderabad and he has given them the needful advice. Well, with his take on their split going viral on social media, heartbroken fans are hopeful that the duo might get back together.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation on January 17. In his statement, the actor wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the need for privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D." Aishwaryaa on the other hand, signed off the statement writing, "Much love always to you all. :) God speed- Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth." She captioned the statement as, "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary!"