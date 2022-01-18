Dhanush-Aishwaryaa’s Divorce Reason: What Went Wrong In Their 18-Year-Old Relationship?

Celebrated actor Dhanush and his wife, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17 (Monday). The couple decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. The duo announced their separation in a joint statement sharing that they 'have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand each other as individuals for the better'.

They got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. Though the 'real' reason behind their separation is not revealed in both of their statements, the latest reports suggest that there has been trouble in paradise for long.

According to a report in India Today, Dhanush's incessant work commitments and outdoor film shoots had taken a toll on the actor's personal life. They quoted a close friend of the couple as saying, "Dhanush is workaholic. Anyone who knows him can tell that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments- travelling between cities and outdoor film shoots have taken a toll on his family life."

Shockingly, the insider adds that many times his friction with Aishwaryaa had led to him signing new projects so that he could keep himself busy and stay away from the issues. "For anyone who knows Dhanush, he's an extremely private person. Even with his close set of friends, there is not much that he shares. You can't tell what's going on in his mind. Whenever he's had tension with Aishwaryaa or anything that has been a cause of friction between the two, he has gone and signed a new film. It almost felt like he was using his work to get away from his failing relationship and it was evident that it was taking a huge toll on them both."

He/She further claim that Dhanush wanted to complete all commitments with regards to his previous project Atrangi Re, before announcing his separation from Aishwaryaa. Also, the duo had a long discussion before deciding to go forward with a divorce after 18 years of marriage. Talking about their son Yatra and Linga, the insider said, "Now that they are grown up, it was also important that they communicate this separation news to them. Their kids will always be their priority and they plan to co-parent them going forth. There is no animosity or hatred towards each other. If not immediately, you might see them together in the public space and at events in the near future." (all quotes taken from India Today)

Well, fans are evidently finding it hard to digest the new of their divorce. Many have also been expressing their love and support to the duo and their children through their respective social media handles. Actress Kasturi Shankar too shared her take on the announcement as she tweeted today, "It is always sad when a long-term relationship comes to an end. It is harder when that has to happen under the harsh magnifying glass of public scrutiny. Only the two people involved know all the details. No one else does and doesn't need to either. #Aishwaryaa #Dhanush."