Dhanush-Aishwaryaa’s Divorce Was Expected Long Before And The Whole South Industry Knew It: Reports

Actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce is still one of the trending topics on the internet. The duo called it quits on January 17, 2022 through a joint statement that stressed that they have 'decided to take time to understand each other as individuals for the better'.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the need for privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D", read Dhanush's statement.

Ever since the duo announced their separation, a lot is being speculated, especially with regards to the reason that led to the heartbreaking decision. Well now, their split has yet again made headlines with an insider revealing that their split was expected long before. A latest report of Times of India states that the whole south industry was aware of the trouble in paradise. The leading tabloid quoted the insider as saying, "Five or maybe even six years, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush were staying together whenever Dhanush was not shooting, but they were barely a couple. The separation was not entirely shocking but in fact sort of expected and inevitable. It was only a matter of time, it can be said that they took pretty long to announce it but possibly they were trying to repair the relationship."

Well, earlier reports were rife that Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's parents were disappointed with their decision and were urging the estranged couple to mend their marriage. The duo tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga.