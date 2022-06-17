Dhanush And Silambarasan To Lock Horns At The Box Office In August?

Dhanush and Silambarasan, who have always been arc-rivals onscreen, are reportedly all set to lock horns at the box office soon. If the latest reports are to be believed, Dhanush's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam will clash with Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in August, this year. The exciting update has left the fans of both the actor excited.

Recently, the makers of Thiruchitrambalam had officially announced the release date of the project, on social media. The Dhanush starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on August 18, 2022. Now, the latest updates suggest that Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is also hitting the theatres the same week, most probably on August 18, itself. However, the reports are not officially confirmed yet.

Thiruchitrambalam marks Dhanush's reunion with director Mithran Jawahar, who helmed his popular outings Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. The much-awaited project had recently created quite a stir on social media with its first-look posters. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, is a crucial film for Dhanush who has been going through a low phase with back to back average outings.