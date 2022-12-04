Official: Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar to appear in a cameo For Dhanush In Captain Miller!

Dhanush's
upcoming
action-adventure
film,
under
the
direction
of
Arun
Matheswaran,
Captain
Miller
is
progressing
at
a
fast
pace
after
the
film
went
on
floors
in
October.
Dhanush,
who
has
several
other
films
to
work
on,
is
ensuring
that
the
schedules
are
on
time
and
the
film
meets
the
release
date
deadlines.
The
actor
was
last
seen
in
Naane
Varuvean
under
the
direction
of
his
brother
Selvaraghavan,
in
which
he
played
a
dual
role.
His
Thiruchitrambalam
movie
was
also
one
of
the
successful
Tamil
films
of
2022.
Captain
Miller
Photo
Credit:
Internet
According
to
the
buzz,
we
hear
that
Kannada
actor
Shiva
Rajkumar,
brother
of
Punith
and
son
of
Rajkumar,
will
be
seen
in
a
special
cameo
in
Captain
Miller.
Shiva
Rajkumar
is
also
going
to
be
part
of
Superstar
Rajinikanth's
upcoming
film
Jailer.
Captain
Miller
is
a
film
that
belongs
to
the
pre-independence
era,
the
1940s.
The
movie
is
about
an
LTTE
activist
and
his
revolutionary
life.
The
movie
is
expected
to
complete
filming
by
the
end
of
April
2023
and
enter
the
post-production
phase.
Captain
Miller
stars
Sundeep
Kishan,
Nivedithaa
Sathish,
and
others
in
prominent
roles.
Priyanka
Arul
Mohan
is
the
female
lead
opposite
Dhanush
in
the
film.
The
movie
will
be
released
in
theatres
in
the
middle
of
2023.
Produced
by
Satya
Jyothi
Films,
Captain
Miller
has
music
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar.
So
far,
Dhanush
had
four
releases
in
the
year
and
his
upcoming
film,
a
bilingual
titled
Vaathi
is
all
set
to
release
in
February
of
2023,
under
the
direction
of
Venky
Atluri.
The
versatile
actor
also
took
part
in
the
puja
ceremony
of
his
other
film,
under
the
direction
of
creative
director
Sekhar
Kammula.