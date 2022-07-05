Dhanush's Captain Miller: The Arun Matheswaran Directorial Is A Period Film!

Dhanush is joining hands with Arun Matheswaran, the director of Saani Kaayidham, for his upcoming project Captain Miller. The announcement video and poster of the film, which was released a couple of days back, had set the internet on fire. As per the reports, the Dhanush starrer is a period film.

According to the latest updates, Captain Miller is an action-adventure period film that is set in the 1930s and 40s. Dhanush, the leading man will be seen in three different looks in the Arun Matheswaran directorial, which will narrate 15 years of his character's life. In the announcement poster, the National award winner is seen in the look of a dacoit, with a covered face and rifle on his shoulder.

The sources close to Captain Miller suggest that the Arun Matheswaran directorial is going to be the most expensive project made in its leading man Dhanush's acting career, to date. The project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films, is expected to go on floors in August, this year. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the Dhanush starrer.

GV Prakash Kumar, the renowned musician is reuniting with Dhanush for Captain Miller, as the music composer. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Nagooran handles the editing. The Arun Matheswaran directorial, which is bankrolled by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arun Thyagarajan under the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films, has been slated to hit the theatres in 2023.