Dhanush's Vada Chennai 2: Director Vetrimaaran Drops A Massive Update

Dhanush
is
on
a
signing
spree
and
has
some
highly
promising
projects
in
his
kitty.
The
National
award-winning
actor
is
joining
hands
with
acclaimed
filmmaker
Vetrimaaran
for
the
sequel
of
their
much-loved
outing
Vada
Chennai.
During
the
audio
launch
of
Dhanush's
upcoming
film
Thiruchitrambalam,
Vetrimaaran
dropped
a
massive
update
on
Vada
Chennai
2.
When
he
was
asked
about
the
highly
anticipated
project,
the
talented
filmmaker
confirmed
that
it
is
indeed
happening.
Vetrimaaran
revealed
that
he
is
currently
busy
with
the
works
of
his
two
upcoming
projects,
Vaadivaasal
and
Viduthalai.
The
filmmaker
revealed
that
he
is
teaming
up
with
Dhanush
for
Vada
Chennai
2,
once
both
the
films
are
wrapped
up.
Vetrimaaran's
confirmation
came
out
as
a
great
relief
for
the
Dhanush
fans
and
Tamil
cinema
audiences,
who
were
worried
about
the
project
getting
pushed
further.
With
the
talented
filmmaker's
confirmation,
the
rumours
regarding
the
actor-director
duo
putting
Vada
Chennai
2
on
the
backburner
and
teaming
up
for
another
project
have
also
come
to
an
end.