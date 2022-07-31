Dhanush's Vada Chennai 2: Director Vetrimaaran Drops A Massive Update

Dhanush is on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. The National award-winning actor is joining hands with acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the sequel of their much-loved outing Vada Chennai. During the audio launch of Dhanush's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, Vetrimaaran dropped a massive update on Vada Chennai 2.

When he was asked about the highly anticipated project, the talented filmmaker confirmed that it is indeed happening. Vetrimaaran revealed that he is currently busy with the works of his two upcoming projects, Vaadivaasal and Viduthalai. The filmmaker revealed that he is teaming up with Dhanush for Vada Chennai 2, once both the films are wrapped up.

Vetrimaaran's confirmation came out as a great relief for the Dhanush fans and Tamil cinema audiences, who were worried about the project getting pushed further. With the talented filmmaker's confirmation, the rumours regarding the actor-director duo putting Vada Chennai 2 on the backburner and teaming up for another project have also come to an end.